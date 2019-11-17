ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at a woman and kidnapped her on Sunday in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chippewa Street but did not find any victim or suspect. Their investigation found that a man shot at a woman's feet, forced her into a car at gunpoint and then fled, police said.
The woman is described as a 17- to 21-year-old black woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. The alleged suspect is a 20- to 30-year-old black man who is 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build, according to police.
The car is a blue Subaru BRZ sports car, with Illinois license plates AS 57200. The car had been reported stolen in St. Louis County. Anyone who sees the car should call 911, police said.