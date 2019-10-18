UNIVERSITY CITY — A man carjacked a driver at gunpoint Thursday night in University City.
No one was injured in the robbery about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, in the 8000 block of Olive Boulevard.
Capt. Fredrick Lemons of the University City Police Department said the motorist was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car. A man armed with a gun ordered the driver to get out of the car, then the gunman drove off in the stolen vehicle, a white 2007 Volkswagen Passat.
The robber had the hood of a sweatshirt pulled over his head, and police did not have a detailed description of him. He was last seen driving west on Olive.
Anyone with information is asked to call University City police at 314-725-2211, extension 8010, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.