Police searching for man who robbed patrons at 3 St. Louis gas stations

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man they say robbed patrons at three St. Louis gas stations in less than an hour early Wednesday.

The robberies happened over a span of 45 minutes beginning at about 4 a.m. Wednesday. Each gas station is near a highway in the city.

None of the three victims reported injuries to police, but each said the man either pulled a weapon or threatened to shoot them. He stole property at all three locations.

The first robbery happened just before 4 a.m. at a BP at 1110 Salisbury Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood; the second was around 4:30 a.m. at a BP at 902 South Broadway downtown, and the last was around 4:45 a.m. at Love's Travel Stop at 6124 North Broadway in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

All three victims described a man between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 wearing a black hooded jacket, and driving away in a gold/tan/brown-colored sedan.

