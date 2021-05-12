 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police searching for man who robbed patrons at 3 St. Louis gas stations
0 comments

Police searching for man who robbed patrons at 3 St. Louis gas stations

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man they say robbed patrons at three St. Louis gas stations in less than an hour early Wednesday.

The robberies happened over a span of 45 minutes beginning at about 4 a.m. Wednesday. Each gas station is near a highway in the city. 

None of the three victims reported injuries to police, but each said the man either pulled a weapon or threatened to shoot them. He stole property at all three locations.

The first robbery happened just before 4 a.m. at a BP at 1110 Salisbury Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood; the second was around 4:30 a.m. at a BP at 902 South Broadway downtown, and the last was around 4:45 a.m. at Love's Travel Stop at 6124 North Broadway in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

All three victims described a man between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 wearing a black hooded jacket, and driving away in a gold/tan/brown-colored sedan.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sinkhole partially drains lake at Lone Elk Park

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports