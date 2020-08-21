 Skip to main content
Police searching for St. Louis man accused of raping woman, forcing her into storage container
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Friday were searching for a St. Louis man who is charged with raping a former girlfriend at gunpoint, choking her, forcing her to cut off her own hair and stuffing her into a large storage container.

The attack was Wednesday in the 1000 block of Adworth Drive in south St. Louis County, and prosecutors Thursday issued at-large warrants against Christopher Russell.

Christopher Russell, in an undated mugshot 

Russell, 30, lives in the 3400 block of Itaska Street in St. Louis. He is accused of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree burglary, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and two counts of third-degree domestic assault.

Authorities say the victim woke to a loud noise about 4 a.m. Wednesday and found Russell in her bedroom with a gun. After repeatedly sexually assaulting her, Russell allegedly choked her and shoved her into a large Rubbermaid container.

Because Russell was not in custody Friday morning, police released a mugshot taken in a previous arrest.

