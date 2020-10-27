 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police searching for suspect after 2-year-old shot in Ferguson road rage incident
0 comments

Police searching for suspect after 2-year-old shot in Ferguson road rage incident

Subscribe for $1 a month

FERGUSON — Police are searching for a man who they say shot a 2-year-old Friday in Ferguson after a road rage incident. 

A truck and a van collided around 6:30 a.m. Friday on Bermuda Road when the driver of the truck tried to pass the van, police say. The driver of the light-colored work van, a white man in his late 50s or 60s, then got out of his vehicle and shot at the truck, police say. 

A 2-year-old inside the truck was hit. The child has since been released from the hospital. 

The suspect remains at large. 

Police initially said the incident happened on in north St. Louis, but on Sunday they learned it happened in Ferguson.  

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Ferguson police at 314-522-3100 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports