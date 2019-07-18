Updated at 5:41 p.m. with the suspect's photo.
FERGUSON — Prosecutors charged a Ferguson man Thursday with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in a deadly shooting Tuesday outside Sam’s Meat Market in Ferguson. Police are asking for the public's help to locate him.
Jeremiah D. Peebles, 21, of the 100 block of South Barat Avenue, is charged with fatally shooting Keith Spencer Jr., 20.
Police said in court documents that a store manager escorted Peebles and Spencer out of the market about 4 p.m. Tuesday because Peebles and Spencer were arguing.
Spencer, who had a gun, handed his weapon over to the manager but continued arguing with Peebles outside the store, charges said. Peebles also had a gun and kept a hand on it while he and Spencer argued in the store’s parking lot.
Spencer punched Peebles in the face twice, prompting Peebles to shoot, court documents say.
“The victim began to run away as the defendant continued firing his weapon,” Det. Steven Trikenskas said in court records.
Peebles then ran off, police said. The shooting was recorded by store surveillance cameras.
Spencer died at a hospital. His place of residence was not immediately available.
Police are encouraging anyone with information as to Peebles' whereabouts to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or, to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Bail was set at $100,000, cash only.