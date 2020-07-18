You are the owner of this article.
Police searching for suspect in connection with shooting at a Florissant Waffle House
FLORISSANT — Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a recent shooting at a Waffle House in Florissant.

The Florissant Police Department is asking for help in identifying this man in connection with a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of June 27, 2020 at the Waffle House located at 375 N. Highway 67.

The man is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on June 27 at the breakfast restaurant on 375 N. Highway 67.

He is described as a male in his early to mid-20s between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches and 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt and black jogging pants and had a possible tattoo on his left forearm depicting the letters “BS” or “B$”.

Police on patrol saw found a security guard with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the restaurant. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to the person who calls in a tip that leads to an arrest.

