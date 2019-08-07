ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a homicide suspect captured on security video just before a fatal shooting last month near Halls Ferry Circle.
Rafael Givens, 33, was found dead about 11 p.m. July 17 in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road, near Riverview Boulevard. He had been shot multiple times.
The video shows a man approaching Givens while holding a gun.
The shooting occurred in the city's Baden neighborhood. Total crime in Baden is up more than 23% from the same six-month period last year.
Among the violent crimes in Baden were six homicides from January to June this year, compared with two in the same period last year.
Anyone with information can call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.