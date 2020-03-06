Police searching for suspect who shot, wounded man at St. Charles home

ST. CHARLES — Police are searching for a man who shot and injured another man in a St. Charles residential neighborhood Thursday.

Police says the shooter was at the home of a 24-year-old man in the 2200 block of North Fourth Street when the two fought and the man was shot one time.

Police did not have details Friday about what prompted the fight. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable, police said.

The shooter ran from the scene before getting in a tan or silver car with damage to its passenger side and front windshield, police said.

Police on Thursday released brief surveillance footage of the shooter approaching the home just before the shooting.

St. Charles police ask anyone who is able to identify the shooter or has other information on the incident to call investigators at 636-949-3300.