Police: Security guards filling ATM killed man trying to rob them in St. Louis County

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with name of dead man and police confirming that two guards fired shots.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two security guards filling an ATM with cash fatally shot one of the masked men who tried to rob them in the parking lot of a credit union, police said Wednesday.

One of the would-be robbers also fired a shot but didn't hit anyone, St. Louis County police officer Tracy Panus said.

The dead man was identified as Jordan Pruitt, 19, of the 4800 block of Persimmon Bend Lane in Black Jack. His accomplice got away, police said.

The two armed guards who fired their weapons are cooperating with investigators, police said. Panus declined to identify the guards.

Police were called to the 600 block of Greenway Chase Drive about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting. The guards were wearing uniforms that identified them as security guards, Panus said.

One of the guards was slightly injured in the confrontation but not shot, Panus said.

Police don't have a description of the suspect who got away or the vehicle he used to escape. Panus said she didn't know if any cash was stolen.