Police seek help in death of Hazelwood man shot through bedroom window

HAZELWOOD — Police are seeking the public's help to solve a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man while he was sleeping in his bedroom early Friday.

Hazelwood officers responded to a reported shooting about 3 a.m. Friday in the 7600 block of Hazelcrest Drive. They found Preston Jones, who was killed when he was shot through a bedroom window of his apartment, police said.

No other details on the shooting were available.

Hazelwood police are asking anyone with information that may help solve the killing to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.