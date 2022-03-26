Police seek information on death of man, 23, found in car in Baden Thursday night

ST. LOUIS — A man found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in a car Thursday night in the 1000 block of Theobald Street was identified Saturday as Lashaun Foster Jr., 23, of the 11000 block of Farber Drive in St. Louis County near Black Jack.

Police responded to a call for an abandoned vehicle after an accident. When they arrived, they found the man inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which is in the Baden neighborhood.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

