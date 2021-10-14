 Skip to main content
Police seek man in fatal 2020 crash in Fountain Park neighborhood
Police seek man in fatal 2020 crash in Fountain Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a Pagedale man charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in a 2020 crash that killed a woman in north St. Louis. 

Deandre Carter, 32, of the 1800 block of Engelholm Avenue, was speeding in a stolen vehicle when the fatal crash occurred, police said. He also was driving on a suspended license, police said.

Carter was speeding down Page Boulevard on July 21, 2020, in a stolen Mitsubishi SUV when he passed a car, struck another and then crossed into the eastbound lane, police said. The SUV then collided head-on with a car driven by Paige Walker in the 4800 block of Page Boulevard, in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood, police said.

Walker's car then struck a building. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

No attorney was listed for Carter.

