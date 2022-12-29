 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek new clues in 2017 killings of three women in St. Louis

Three women slain in St. Louis, pushing city's annual homicide tally to 21-year high

Glass from a car window can be seen on the curb in front of an apartment home in the 4200 block of John Avenue in St. Louis on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, near where three women were slain. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Chanice White, Dominique Lewis and Reeba Moore

Chanice White (left), Dominique Lewis (center) and Reeba Moore (right)

St. Louis police again are asking for help from the public in solving a triple homicide from five years ago.

Three women were found shot dead Dec. 22, 2017, inside a car in the 4200 block of John Avenue. The victims are Reeba M. Moore, 25; Dominique D. Lewis, 24; and Chanice R. White, 24.

Attackers burst into a two-family brick home on John Avenue about 3 a.m. that day. The women tried to escape, running to a Buick LeSabre parked nearby.

"Looked like they were laying on top of each other, trying to hide,” the homicide commander, John Green, said at the time.

A neighbor who heard the gunfire told the Post-Dispatch she looked outside and saw a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, standing in the street and holding a shotgun.

Green said a fourth victim, a 32-year-old man, had been in the home, too, but managed to escape. Police said there were multiple shell casings from different caliber weapons at the scene.

On Wednesday, St. Louis police said they still need tips from the public to solve the crime. "Unfortunately, no leads have been received that have led to the identity" of the killer or killers, said St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information regarding the triple homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Moore and Lewis lived in the 4200 block of John, and White lived in the 2000 block of East Humes Lane. Police have said that the three women didn’t have criminal records, only minor infractions such as traffic tickets.

And yet, Green said, at least two people opened fire on the car where they were hiding. “They were definitely targeted,” Green said after the killings. 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.


