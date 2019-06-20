Subscribe for 99¢
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men suspected of fatally shooting Eddie Robinson on June 15, 2019. Image courtesy of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

 Rachel Rice

ST. LOUIS • Police have released surveillance video that shows two men suspected of killing Eddie Robinson, 69, on Sunday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. A 60-year-old woman was also injured in the leg in the shooting.

In the video, a man in a green jacket and a man in a gray and white jacket can be seen entering Finish Line Auto Sales, where Robinson was shot. Police say the man in the green jacket is the suspected shooter. 

After the shooting, the suspects fled south on Davison Avenue, police said. 

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

