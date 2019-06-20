ST. LOUIS • Police have released surveillance video that shows two men suspected of killing Eddie Robinson, 69, on Sunday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. A 60-year-old woman was also injured in the leg in the shooting.
In the video, a man in a green jacket and a man in a gray and white jacket can be seen entering Finish Line Auto Sales, where Robinson was shot. Police say the man in the green jacket is the suspected shooter.
Relative to the fatal shooting of 69-year-old Eddie Robinson on 6/15/19 in the 5500 block of W. Florissant, Detectives need help identifying suspects in this video. Anyone with information is urged to call @STLRCS at 866-371-TIPS (8477).— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 20, 2019
After the shooting, the suspects fled south on Davison Avenue, police said.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.