ST. LOUIS COUNTY • North County Police Cooperative officials are looking for a man they believe killed the brother of the mother of his child in June, police said Friday. Police say he has threatened the family and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Dashon Torion Reece, 26, is accused of killing Alfred Saddler on June 6. Reece allegedly shot Saddler on the sidewalk in front of his child's mother's home in the 6900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue in the presence of the woman.
On Friday the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Reece for murder in the first degree and armed criminal action. Reece knows he is wanted and is on the run from authorities, officials said.
"We really need the public's help in locating him," Maj. Ron Martin, assistant chief of police, said. "He's definitely a threat to the community and we definitely need to get him."
Police are encouraging anyone with information on Reece's whereabouts to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. A cash reward is available.