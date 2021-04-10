 Skip to main content
Police seek public's help in Cahokia homicide
CAHOKIA — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is asking the public for help identifying a "person of interest" in a deadly shooting Wednesday in Cahokia.

Investigators posted two surveillance video clips to the Major Case Squad's Twitter account seeking information about a man and a car seen in them.

Police say Ramonte Randolph, 30, was fatally shot about 9:30 p.m. at the Best Wash Laundry Mat on Camp Jackson Road.

Major Case Squad officials are asking anyone with information to call 618-332-4248 to speak with investigators.

Investigation
