Police seek St. Louis County mother charged with refusing to treat 1-year-old daughter for AIDS virus
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are seeking the public's help finding a woman charged with child abuse after authorities say she refused to provide medical care for her 1-year-old daughter born with the AIDS virus.

Police believe Britneyeaunya Blackmon may be with her daughter, but investigators have been unable to contact Blackmon.

Britneyeaunya Blackmon

Britneyeaunya Blackmon of St. Louis County is charged with child abuse for allegedly refusing to provide medical care to her 1-year-old daughter for treatment of the AIDS virus.

Blackmon, 32, of the 11900 block of El Sabado Drive in north St. Louis County, was charged Thursday with a felony count of child abuse or neglect. Court documents say she tested positive for HIV while pregnant and ignored doctors' instructions to take medication to prevent her daughter from contracting the virus.

"Doctors then repeatedly warned the defendant of the risks involved if the defendant did not provide the victim with medication," wrote St. Louis County Police Detective Lauren Bamvakais in a probable cause statement.

The girl's medical records showed "significant viral load elevation," putting her at high risk of infection or death, charges say.

Blackmon has failed to show up for St. Louis County family court hearings and refused to surrender the girl to authorities, charges say.

Blackmon was ordered held on a $100,000 cash-only bail.

