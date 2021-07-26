Police seek suspects who shot 12-year-old boy riding his bike in south St. Louis

Originally published at 8 p.m. Sunday. Updated at 11:30 a.m. Monday with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was shot Sunday while riding his bike with a friend on a residential street in the Dutchtown neighborhood, police said.

The boy and his 11-year-old friend were riding bikes about 7:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Keokuk Street when they noticed a white Nissan Versa sedan circling them, St. Louis police said Monday.

Soon the vehicle stopped and a male passenger got out and shot at the boys, police said.

The 12-year-old boy was hit in the knee and lower back and suffered a graze wound to his calf. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was considered stable.

The 11-year-old boy was not hurt.

Police released photos in an attempt to locate suspects in the case Monday, including pictures of the Nissan and photos of two suspects running, including one carrying a firearm.

Police ask anyone with information that wants to remain anonymous and is interested in possibly receiving a reward to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. To speak with a Third District Detective directly, call 314-444-2500.

