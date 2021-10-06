 Skip to main content
Police seek vehicle that may have been involved in East St. Louis killing
Police seek vehicle that may have been involved in East St. Louis killing

EAST ST. LOUIS — The public's help is being sought to help identify suspects in a Sept. 21 homicide at 10th Street and Broadway, police said.

A 47-year-old man was found wounded at the site in East St. Louis just after 11 p.m. Sept. 21, police said. The man died later at an area hospital.

The Illinois State Police released a video Wednesday that shows a red, four-door sedan with a light gray or white driver's side panel. Police believe the vehicle may have been involved, and are seeking help to identify it.

Those with information are asked to contact the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group at (618) 346-3555 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) was requested by the East Saint Louis Police Department to assist in the investigation of multiple calls of a man down at 10th and Broadway in East St. Louis. A 47-year-old male victim was located with gunshot wounds and transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Video courtesy Illinois State Police
