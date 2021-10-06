Police seek vehicle that may have been involved in East St. Louis killing

EAST ST. LOUIS — The public's help is being sought to help identify suspects in a Sept. 21 homicide at 10th Street and Broadway, police said.

A 47-year-old man was found wounded at the site in East St. Louis just after 11 p.m. Sept. 21, police said. The man died later at an area hospital.

The Illinois State Police released a video Wednesday that shows a red, four-door sedan with a light gray or white driver's side panel. Police believe the vehicle may have been involved, and are seeking help to identify it.

Those with information are asked to contact the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group at (618) 346-3555 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.