ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police released surveillance photos Tuesday of a woman who might be connected to a shooting last week on Holly Hills Avenue.
The shooting left a man, 25, in critical condition. He was found inside a vehicle just before 2 a.m. last Thursday in the 600 block of Holly Hills Avenue. Police said another man, 29, was with him in the car but was uninjured.
Police said a man and a woman fired shots into the victims' vehicle near Holly Hills and Alabama avenues. The victims drove to Loughborough Avenue at Leona Street, where they called for help.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.