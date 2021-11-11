 Skip to main content
Police seeking charges in attack on St. Louis County jail officer
St. Louis County Justice Center

A holding area in the St. Louis County Justice Center is shown in this 2005 file photo.

 Post-Dispatch

CLAYTON — Police said they are seeking charges against an inmate who attacked a corrections officer at the St. Louis County jail on Wednesday morning.

Cpl. Jenny Schwartz, a Clayton police spokeswoman, had only vague details about the incident but said a female corrections officer was taken to a hospital after a male inmate attacked her in a pod at the jail about 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

Schwartz said the inmate did not use any instruments to attack the officer. Schwartz said the inmate remains in custody at the jail.

Schwartz would not identify either the officer or the inmate and could not say how serious the officer's injuries were. She said the attack was recorded by surveillance video.

Clayton police are awaiting word on charges from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

