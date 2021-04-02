Police shoot and kill Macoupin County man they say charged at them with knife

COLLINSVILLE — A Macoupin County man was shot and killed by police Thursday night after they say he charged at an officer with a knife.

The man was identified as James A. Iler, 47, of Brighton, Ill.

Iler called police at about 7 p.m. Thursday and made an "alarming statement," which led police to conduct a well-being check at his residence in the 100 block of North Street.

Police from Brighton and Macoupin County talked with Iler for about an hour before they say he charged at a Macoupin County Sheriff's deputy. The deputy shot and killed Iler, Illinois State Police said.

Iler was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

ISP investigates officer shootings in Illinois.

