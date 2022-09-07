 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Police shoot and kill man during standoff in St. Louis' West End neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police officers shot and killed a man during an hours-long standoff Wednesday afternoon at a West End apartment complex. 

Police said they responded to a hostage situation where a man locked himself inside an apartment near Page Boulevard and Hodiamont Avenue as officers were attempting to arrest him on multiple felony warrants.

Earlier in the day, a police spokesperson told the Post-Dispatch the incident involved a former tenant who had been evicted and was refusing to leave the property. Police said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference that they were not going to comment on the man's housing status. 

Police said they did not know if the man was pronounced dead at the scene or at a hospital. 

Officers and members of the SWAT team blocked off part of the street on Wednesday afternoon. They were focused on a first-floor apartment in the middle of the complex visible from nearby Amherst Park. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris, Katie Kull and Dana Rieck contributed to this report. 

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

