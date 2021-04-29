Police shoot and kill man suspected of shooting St. Peters police officer

Police investigate the scene on Myers Road in Lincoln County where sheriff's deputies shot and killed a suspect who was wanted for shooting a police officer in St. Charles County on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The SUV surrounded by police tape in the photo was wanted in connection with the shooting. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Police investigate the scene where an officer was shot in the leg at the parking lot of the Walmart off of Mid Rivers Mall Drive on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post–dispatch.com
Police investigate the scene where an officer was shot in the leg at the parking lot of the Walmart off of Mid Rivers Mall Drive on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post–dispatch.com
Police investigate the scene where an officer was shot in the leg at the parking lot of the Walmart off of Mid Rivers Mall Drive on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post–dispatch.com
Police investigate the scene on Myers Road in Lincoln County where sheriff's deputies shot and killed a suspect who was wanted for shooting a police officer in St. Charles County on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
UPDATED at 10:30 p.m. Thursday with more information.
ST. PETERS — A man was shot and killed Thursday night after police say he shot a St. Peters police officer.
The officer was released from the hospital around 8:30 p.m. The suspect was shot and killed by a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy.
The officer was shot in the leg just after 5:30 p.m. during a traffic stop outside a Walmart at 3031 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters. The suspect, not yet identified by police, then drove away.
Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies responded to the suspect's home in Lincoln County, and he fled again. Police gave chase, and in the 2600 block of Myers Road, police say he got out of the vehicle and shot at them.
Police had initially said the suspect was taken into custody around 7 p.m.
Police were still inspecting the suspect's vehicle on the side of Myers Road just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. About a dozen police cars were on the scene, including multiple Missouri Highway Patrol vehicles.
The officer who was shot is 41 and has been with the department for less than a year.
Highway patrol is investigating the officer’s shooting of the suspect.
David Carson and Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
