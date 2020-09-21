Police shoot man in Bellefontaine Neighbors after they say he pointed weapon at them

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot by St. Louis County police on Monday afternoon.

The man, 26, pointed a gun at officers while hiding under the porch of a home, and two detectives shot him, said officer Tracy Panus, a spokesperson for St. Louis County police.

Around 4:30 p.m., police spotted the man in a vehicle that was wanted in connection with a parole violation. At the press conference, Panus said she believes the man was wanted for robbery, but she could not confirm.

When police tried to pull the car over at Bellefontaine Road and Interstate 270, police say the driver kept going, so a nearby officer set spike strips near the intersection of Coburg Lane.

When the car stopped, the man wanted by police fled on foot. Two other men in the car ran too, but police say they were initially looking only for the 26-year-old suspect.

The man then hid under a porch, and when ordered to show his hands he pointed a gun at police, Panus said. Police then shot the man.

Neither the officers nor the other two men in the car were injured. The two other men in the car were also taken into custody, police said.