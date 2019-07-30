ST. CHARLES COUNTY • A man suspected of a home invasion in Warren County was shot by police on Monday night after an all-day hunt and multiple shootouts.
Elijah Moore, 37, was charged Tuesday in St. Charles County with assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle, officials said. His bail was set at $100,000.
Warren County law enforcement officials have not released details about a home invasion that occurred there on Monday morning. Three people suspected in the home invasion are also suspected in the assault on a Wright City police officer when shots were fired at the officer's patrol car.
Two of the home invasion suspects were arrested later on Monday in a home in the 700 block of Highway D in St. Charles County. They have not been charged.
A SWAT team, believing a third suspect to be at the St. Charles County home, responded to the scene but didn't find another suspect. Later that day, police said officers saw Moore entering a vehicle and chased him. He fired shots at police, stopped the car, got out, and ran, police said. Officers lost him in the woods.
But by 7 p.m. that night, police heard a pickup truck had been stolen in the 3300 block of Highway F. A Wentzville police officer found Moore about a half hour later driving the stolen truck, police said.
Moore allegedly fired more shots at police officers who chased him, and police used "stop sticks" to deflate the truck's tires. Police continued to exchange gunfire with Moore until the truck ran off the side of the road near West Meyer Road and Highway W.
Moore was transported to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials said his injuries were not life threatening. No one else was hurt in the chase. Moore was still in the hospital Tuesday.