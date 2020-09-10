Police shoot person while responding to call about gunshots in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person was shot by police officers Thursday morning in north St. Louis.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired just before 5 a.m. in the 4700 block of Kossuth Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and fired at the person, who was hit and taken to a hospital. The person's condition was not immediately known.

Police said no officers were injured, and no other information was immediately available.

The address is in the Penrose neighborhood of St. Louis, where crime is down about 40% from the same six-month period a year ago.

This is a developing story.