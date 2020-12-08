 Skip to main content
Police: St. Louis County detective shot at after leaving homicide scene
Police: St. Louis County detective shot at after leaving homicide scene

UNIVERSITY CITY — St. Louis County police are looking for a suspect they say shot at a detective who was driving back from a homicide scene Tuesday. 

The suspect, in a silver Ford Mustang, shot at the detective's unmarked vehicle at least three times before driving off, police say. 

The detective, uninjured in the incident, was driving south on Kingsland Avenue, near Julian Avenue, just after 12:30 p.m., police say. He was headed back to police headquarters from a homicide scene at 6500 Whitley Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

