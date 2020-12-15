Police: St. Louis County Parks vehicle stolen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County Parks and Recreation vehicle was stolen early Tuesday, police say.

Police from the county's South Precinct responded just after 6 a.m. Tuesday to 347 CCC Road for a report of a burglary. There they discovered a parks vehicle was stolen overnight, along with tools and construction materials.

Police say the truck is a white, 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck with a utility-style rear. The truck has "St. Louis County Parks" on its door, and its license plate number is 109270.