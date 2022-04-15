 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: St. Louis man, 82, dies after setting himself on fire in backyard

  • 0
Police and fire respond to call for man on fire

St. Louis police and firefighters outside a home on Alpha Avenue where a man was on fire Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — An 82-year-old man died Friday after setting himself on fire in his backyard, authorities said.

Police said the man died about 7 a.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Alpha Avenue in north St. Louis.

The man's wife called 911 to report what he had done.

Police are handling the death as a suicide. No additional information was immediately available.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News