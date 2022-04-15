Police: St. Louis man, 82, dies after setting himself on fire in backyard

ST. LOUIS — An 82-year-old man died Friday after setting himself on fire in his backyard, authorities said.
Police said the man died about 7 a.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Alpha Avenue in north St. Louis.
The man's wife called 911 to report what he had done.
Police are handling the death as a suicide. No additional information was immediately available.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
