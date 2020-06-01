Police: St. Louis man arrested in March shooting death of 19-year-old

ST. LOUIS — A 28-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in the March shooting death of a teenager, police said Monday.

Thomas Williams, of the 1600 block of Carr Street in St. Louis, also is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.

Police found Kashus Campbell, 19, inside a vehicle in the 5000 block of Maple Avenue with a gunshot wound March 31 about 1:30 a.m. Campbell died at the scene.

Police say the shooting actually occurred in the 4100 block of N. 22nd St. Authorities have not released a motive in the shooting.

Online court records do not indicate whether Williams has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.