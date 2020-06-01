You are the owner of this article.
Police: St. Louis man arrested in March shooting death of 19-year-old
ST. LOUIS — A 28-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in the March shooting death of a teenager, police said Monday.

Thomas Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the March 31, 2020, shooting death of 19-year-old Kashus Campbell, St. Louis police said. Booking photo courtesy of St. Louis police

Thomas Williams, of the 1600 block of Carr Street in St. Louis, also is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.

Police found Kashus Campbell, 19, inside a vehicle in the 5000 block of Maple Avenue with a gunshot wound March 31 about 1:30 a.m. Campbell died at the scene.

Police say the shooting actually occurred in the 4100 block of N. 22nd St. Authorities have not released a motive in the shooting.

Online court records do not indicate whether Williams has an attorney to speak on his behalf. 

