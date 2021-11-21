Police: St. Louis man dies after being shot by 2-year-old

ST. LOUIS — A man died Saturday after being shot in the back by his 2-year-old child, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested that the 2-year-old was handling a rifle when it went off, striking the child's father.

Police arrived at the home about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to find the man, was in his 20s, injured. EMS workers pronounced him dead at the scene in the 1400 block of Castle Lane in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood east of Lafayette Square.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

It is the second fatal shooting in the neighborhood in a week. On Monday evening, police found Jerome Taylor, 50, in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane. He died at a hospital. Police said Taylor was shot after he went outside to investigate gunfire near an apartment complex.

