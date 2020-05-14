Police: St. Louis man nabbed for ATM cash heist after leaving behind his ID

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who police say snatched an ATM bag containing more than $64,000 left behind a glaring clue that helped investigators track him down, authorities said.

Courtney McNeal, 38, of the 5800 block of Romaine Place, was charged Monday with stealing more than $25,000.

According to charges, McNeal on April 10 grabbed a satchel containing $64,100 from two guards who were filling an ATM at the Crown Food Mart at 5588 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

As one of the guards was distracted while handing keys to his colleague, McNeal grabbed the bag as it sat next to the ATM inside the store, according to charging documents.

The theft was captured by the store's surveillance cameras, charges said. A store employee chased McNeal into an alley, confronted him and struggled over the bag. During the struggle, McNeal tossed fistfuls of cash into a Toyota sedan waiting for him, hopped in and left with $15,980.

But he had tripped while darting toward the alley and dropped his phone and wallet, which held McNeal's ID.

One of the guards and the store employee later identified McNeal, according to the charges. It's not clear who was driving the car in which McNeal fled.