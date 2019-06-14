UPDATED at 6:15 a.m. Friday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A police standoff that began when a drug suspect exchanged gunfire with officers trying to arrest him Thursday was entering its 22nd hour Friday morning -- and police say they continue to face "fierce resistance" from the man.
Armed with a rifle, the man holed up inside a North County home shot an armored vehicle that police were using as cover and he shot a robot that police tried to send to the house to get a closer look. No officers have been hurt. The most recent shots came about 6 a.m. Friday.
"This guy's been shooting at anything that comes close," St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said.
The standoff is focused on a home in the 14800 block of Frais Drive, near Vaile Avenue in an unincorporated pocket of north St. Louis County. Federal agents had gone there Thursday morning to arrest the man for drug possession and other warrants.
During the long ordeal, police have deployed gas. "He's not comfortable in there," Granda added.
Negotiators using a bullhorn Thursday night repeatedly told the man to come to the door with his hands empty, but he answered by shooting at them, police say. The force it took for the gunfire to break the windshield of the armored vehicle has convinced police that the man is using a rifle.
"It takes a lot to do that," Granda said. "This individual is trained and has the capability and is likely armed with some type of long gun. This is a very dangerous and dynamic situation."
No police officers have been hurt in the confrontation. Police, however, haven't said if the man could be hurt or what condition he might be in.
Police say their negotiators during the long ordeal have been met with "fierce resistance." Police did not release the suspect's name, but Granda said he man is in his early 40s. Granda didn't know if the man lived at the home or if it belonged to relatives.
It started about 8:15 a.m. Thursday when U.S. marshals with a fugitives task force came to a home to arrest the man. Granda said it was for "weapons or drugs." Federal officials declined to comment to the Post-Dispatch while the standoff was going on.
"Needless to say, that arrest attempt did not go well," Granda said.
Shots were exchanged between the man and law enforcement officers. Granda said the shots were exchanged before tactical officers arrived. Granda said he didn't know how many shots were fired in the first exchange. Police were trying to coax the man to surrender.
On Friday morning, the standoff was entering its second day. The county's tactical operations team was still there, as well as police from St. Louis city and St. Charles County. Granda said negotiators have tried to talk to the man by telephone but he's not cooperating.
Update on armed and barricades subject https://t.co/zzxofRsWgU— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 13, 2019
Police warned the public about the heavy police presence there and said access to some streets was limited. Officers were shown escorting some nearby residents to their homes.
Pam Green, who lives nearby, said, "This is not worth your life. (His family) must be terrified. This is a clean neighborhood. We don't get in trouble over here."
Rachel Rice and Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.