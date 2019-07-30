ST. LOUIS — Police were in a standoff outside a home in north St. Louis on Tuesday morning after a man who police say may be armed barricaded himself inside.
Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Bessie Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood about 4 a.m. to reports of a burglar, police said. Eventually a suspect barricaded himself in the home, though all other occupants were able to get out of the building, police said.
Investigators do not believe the break-in was random, and called it a domestic incident.
St. Louis police crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were still on scene outside the home after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.