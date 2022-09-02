Police: Student, bus driver among five people in Olivette crash

OLIVETTE — Police in Olivette said a crash Thursday involving a Ladue School District bus injured one student, the bus driver and three people in another vehicle.

The crash was about 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Olive Boulevard and Dielman Road.

The bus was transporting one student. The student and the bus driver suffered minor injuries, police said in a news release.

While police said the child was taken to a hospital, the school district said the child was released to a parent at the scene.

Three people in a passenger vehicle were taken to a hospital. Two of them had minor injuries and one had serious injuries.

Police didn't provide details about what led to the crash. The bus had crashed into a light signal for eastbound Olive Boulevard at Dielman. Police said they expect the light to be inoperable through the weekend.