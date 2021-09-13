Police surround home near Arnold where man shot woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Tactical officers have surrounded a home near Arnold where police say a man is holding a woman hostage after shooting her early Monday.

Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell said negotiators have been able to talk with the woman briefly but it's not clear how badly she is hurt. Because of the standoff, paramedics can't get inside to help her.

It began about 3:20 a.m. Monday when police got a 911 call about a disturbance in the 3000 block of Adayah Lane, in unincorporated Jefferson County.

A few minutes after officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from the house. They thought the shots were coming toward them, so they backed off. No officer was hurt. Police did not return fire, Bissell said.

The woman who was shot had a previous romantic relationship with the man holding her hostage, Bissell said. Another woman who was inside the house escaped after negotiators arrived. She was shaken but unhurt, Bissell said.

Since the SWAT teams from Jefferson and St. Louis counties arrived, at least one additional gunshot was heard from the home, Bissell said.

Police aren't evacuating any neighbors, who have been told to stay in their homes and away from windows.

