Police: Suspect in custody after fatal shooting on Clemens Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after a man was fatally shot in the 5500 block of Clemens Avenue.

The shooting happened inside a home about 6 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The victim is a man in his 50s. His name has not been released.

St. Louis police said the killer barricaded himself in the home. The suspect, a 24-year-old man, eventually surrendered to police.

When police walked into the home, they found the shooting victim, who died at a hospital. He had been shot in the head, police said.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police on Wednesday said they plan to seek charges. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the suspect because he is not yet charged.

Police have not divulged a motive for the shooting.