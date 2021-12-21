Police: Suspect in custody after shooting on Clemens Avenue

ST. LOUIS — Police said that a suspect was in custody after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the 5500 block of Clemens Avenue.

The shooting happened inside a home just after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said. They found an adult male who had been shot in the head and died from his injuries, police said, adding that the city's homicide division was investigating.

The shooting took place in the West End neighborhood near its border with the Visitation Park neighborhood.

No other details were available.