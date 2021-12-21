 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Police: Suspect in custody after shooting on Clemens Avenue
0 comments

Police: Suspect in custody after shooting on Clemens Avenue

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Police said that a suspect was in custody after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the 5500 block of Clemens Avenue.

The shooting happened inside a home just after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said. They found an adult male who had been shot in the head and died from his injuries, police said, adding that the city's homicide division was investigating.

The shooting took place in the West End neighborhood near its border with the Visitation Park neighborhood.

No other details were available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jefferson County superintendent gives emotional statement after child fatally struck by school bus

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News