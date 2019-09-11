UPDATED at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday with description of gunman and possible motive.
ST. LOUIS — The shooting that left a man critically injured north of Forest Park on Tuesday night appears to be drug-related, police said Wednesday.
The man, 41, was in critical and unstable condition at a hospital. Police said he was shot in the head about 8:50 p.m. in the 5600 block of Pershing Avenue. The scene is about 1½ blocks north of Forest Park.
No one has been arrested.
Police said the gunman is described as a black man, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1 and weighing 250 to 300 pounds. He had medium-length hair and a beard. He was wearing a white shirt and gray pants.
Detectives were unable to talk with the victim. But police said that, based on their early investigation, police believe he was shot during a drug transaction.
-Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.