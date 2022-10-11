Police shoot suspect in downtown St. Louis after he pointed pistol at officer

ST. LOUIS — A police officer with the city's bike patrol unit shot and injured a man who pointed a gun at the officer Tuesday night in downtown St. Louis, authorities said.

The man, who is about 30 years old, was hit in the shoulder and suffered a graze wound, said St. Louis police Lt. John Green. He was shot about 11 p.m. Tuesday at North 10th and Locust streets.

No police officers were hurt.

Officers from the 4th District had gone to the area to investigate reports of shots being fired. Callers from different parts of the Downtown area gave a description of the suspect, Green said. Bike patrol officers spotted a man who fit that description, Green said.

"They chased him into an alley," Green said in a briefing about 1 a.m. Wednesday that was broadcast by the St. Louis Police Department. "One officer followed him in the alley. He came up from behind a dumpster and pointed a weapon at the officer."

The officer fired three shots at the man, Green said. Green said officers recovered a pistol. The man is possibly homeless, Green added.

"We do have witnesses that saw him in the same alley earlier this evening armed with a gun, waving it around and walking up and down the alley," Green said.

A 911 call log shows an "officer in need of aid" call at 10:58 p.m. at North 10th Locust streets, then a report of shots fired at 11:01 p.m. at North 13th Street and Washington Avenue, followed by a request less than a minute later for evidence technicians at 10th and Locust.

Interim Police Chief Michael Sack said the bike squad wears body cameras. Video from the incident will be uploaded and examined by the investigators with the Force Investigation Unit.

Green is commander of the Force Investigation Unit.

Sack said the Investigation Unit is "competent, they're highly trained, they've got a history of conducting objective investigations."

Representatives of the St. Louis circuit attorney's showed up at the scene and talked with investigators, Sack said.

Sack said police have heard complaints from residents across the city about gun violence, about people carrying weapons openly throughout the neighborhoods.

"This certainly makes residents and businesses concerned about their safety and the safety of their patrons, so it's important to us that we're present in the neighborhoods," Sack said. "I'm proud of the downtown bike unit. They were right there on the spot when the calls were coming out."

Sack added, "Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for us to have calls for service for individuals carrying firearms. This is Missouri. The gun laws are such that anybody can carry a firearm. But once they begin waving it around and discharging that weapon, the city becomes very dangerous for anybody, not just in the immediate area but some distance away."