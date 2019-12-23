Police: 2 suspects stole more than 800 items from rehabbed homes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two people are in custody for participating in burglaries over the past year of rehabbed homes in St. Louis that netted the robbers more than 800 stained glass windows, lawn mowers, generators and other items, city police said Monday.

Burglary detectives believe the two suspects took the hundreds of goods under cover of darkness after monitoring homes under rehabilitation. The homes, mostly in south St. Louis city and county, were easy targets because they were empty at night, investigators said.

Police within the last month recovered the items from two homes using search warrants, officials said. The suspects have not been identified because charges have not yet been filed, though one suspect is being held on unrelated charges, police said. Around 150 to 200 stolen pieces have already been returned to their owners.

"Now what we have is unclaimed items," St. Louis police Capt. Ryan Cousins said during a news conference. "We've had victims come forward so far, and now we have the rest of these items we're trying to bring back to their owners."