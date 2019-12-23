You are the owner of this article.
Police: 2 suspects stole more than 800 items from rehabbed homes in St. Louis
Police: 2 suspects stole more than 800 items from rehabbed homes in St. Louis

Police seek owners of stolen property

More than 800 items recovered from a burglary ring sit on display in a St. Louis police warehouse on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in an effort to find their owners. Investigators say two people took the items from properties being rehabbed, mostly in south St. Louis city and county. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Two people are in custody for participating in burglaries over the past year of rehabbed homes in St. Louis that netted the robbers more than 800 stained glass windows, lawn mowers, generators and other items, city police said Monday.

Burglary detectives believe the two suspects took the hundreds of goods under cover of darkness after monitoring homes under rehabilitation. The homes, mostly in south St. Louis city and county, were easy targets because they were empty at night, investigators said.

Police within the last month recovered the items from two homes using search warrants, officials said. The suspects have not been identified because charges have not yet been filed, though one suspect is being held on unrelated charges, police said. Around 150 to 200 stolen pieces have already been returned to their owners.

"Now what we have is unclaimed items," St. Louis police Capt. Ryan Cousins said during a news conference. "We've had victims come forward so far, and now we have the rest of these items we're trying to bring back to their owners."

It's unusual that police would recover so much stolen property, Cousins said. Burglars typically sell merchandise they steal as quickly as they can. But in this case, it appears the suspects kept an inventory of items on hand. Both suspects had hundreds of items listed for sale online, police said.

Victims seeking to reclaim their merchandise can email detectives at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org. They can have pieces returned to them either by producing receipts or police reports filed at the time of the theft.

