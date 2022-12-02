Police: Sweatshirt, fingerprint link St. Louis County man to smash-and-grab burglaries

ST. LOUIS — A man suspected in a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across the St. Louis region, including at marijuana dispensaries, has been arrested in Utah and charged in four local store break-ins.

St. Louis prosecutors charged Zavion McGee, 18, with multiple counts of second-degree burglary, stealing and property damage in four burglaries. The stores were a cafe, a medical marijuana dispensary, a gas station and a convenience store.

McGee is suspected in at least nine similar crimes in the city. St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said no co-defendants face charges at this time.

Police said investigators tied McGee to the cafe and dispensary burglaries with the help of cell phone records and a fingerprint found on a window.

A unique sweatshirt also linked him to the dispensary burglary, police said. When officers conducted a search warrant at McGee's North County home, they found and a camouflage sweatshirt matching one that the dispensary's video surveillance detected on a burglar. The sweatshirt was emblazoned with lightning bolts and smiley faces on the front and back, St. Louis police Detective Lawrence Kreisman said in court documents.

McGee lives in the 2400 block of Stoney End Court in unincorporated St. Louis County. A judge has ordered he be held without bail. McGee did not have a lawyer listed in court papers Friday.

Authorities said McGee was among the thieves who broke into the Good Day Farm dispensary, at 20 South Euclid Avenue, on Aug. 8, and Colombo's Cafe & Tavern, at 6487 Manchester Avenue, on Oct. 16.

At the dispensary, in the Central West End, one of the thieves hurled a rock through a window, police said. Four thieves went inside and carried out crates of marijuana products.

At the cafe, McGee was with three others not identified in the charging documents; one stayed outside as a lookout and the others climbed into the cafe through a window, authorities said.

They kicked in the door at the back of the business where a separate room doubles as a check-cashing business. They got away with what the store owner said was about $1,200 in cash, police said. The fingerprint match came from the cafe window, police said.

McGee was arrested in a city in south-central Utah in a drug investigation. McGee was a passenger in a rented SUV in Washington County, Utah, that police pulled over for swerving between two lanes on Interstate 15 on Oct. 21. Police there said they found more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a storage area behind the SUV's interior side panels.

It wasn't clear when McGee left Utah. No one from the Washington City police station could be reached for comment Friday. But McGee was back in St. Louis to burglarize a gas station and convenience store this Tuesday, police said.

He is charged with breaking into the BP gas station at 3258 South Jefferson Avenue and stealing money and other items; and the Economic Shop at 2823 Cherokee Street, where three cash drawers were stolen. Police captured McGee in St. Louis County that day, and police searching his home also found items stolen from BP and a fur-lined jacket seen on surveillance, court documents allege.

St. Louis police Detective Timothy Simms said McGee mentioned the St. Louis cafe burglary during a police interrogation. And cell phone records put McGee's phone in the area of the Euclid dispensary on Aug. 8.

Medical marijuana dispensaries were hit particularly hard this summer across the region. The predawn burglaries began in late July and ratcheted up in August, with two or three on some days, and included shops in the city of St. Louis, Festus, Hazelwood and Berkeley. Many of the crimes happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Some of the criminals used stolen cars.