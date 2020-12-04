Police take custody of man in deadly shootout on I-170 in Olivette

OLIVETTE — Police have taken a man into custody in this week's shooting death of a Bridgeton woman who was driving on Interstate 170, authorities said Friday.
Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, confirmed a person was in custody in the death of Kristen Whitted. King had no further comment.
Creve Coeur Capt. Jon Romas, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, said charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon have been filed against a man. Romas had no details on the suspect.
The charges were not publicly visible in Missouri's online case system Friday afternoon.
The Major Case Squad is holding a 4 p.m. press conference at the Olivette Police Department to provide more information, Romas said.
Whitted, 46, was fatally shot about 3 p.m. Monday while driving on the highway. She was caught in a rolling shootout near Olive Boulevard in Olivette.
Whitted's relatives appealed Thursday for the public's help in solving the case.
Her family said Whitted was heading to Forest Park in St. Louis to join a friend for a daily walk.
Police said cars had been seen racing in and out of traffic on the highway before the shooting. Whitted was found shot in the head, slumped over the wheel in her 2017 Buick Envision SUV.
