Police take custody of man in deadly shootout on I-170 in Olivette

OLIVETTE — Police have taken a man into custody in this week's shooting death of a Bridgeton woman who was driving on Interstate 170, authorities said Friday.

Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, confirmed a person was in custody in the death of Kristen Whitted. King had no further comment.

Creve Coeur Capt. Jon Romas, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, said charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon have been filed against a man. Romas had no details on the suspect.

The charges were not publicly visible in Missouri's online case system Friday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Major Case Squad is holding a 4 p.m. press conference at the Olivette Police Department to provide more information, Romas said.