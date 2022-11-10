 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Teen brought loaded gun to south St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS — A teenager on Thursday morning brought a loaded gun to Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School.

Police were called to the school by school safety officers around 10 a.m., according to police. 

The 16-year-old who police said brought a loaded gun to campus was taken into juvenile custody.

No one was injured, according to police.

