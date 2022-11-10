Police: Teen brought loaded gun to south St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS — A teenager on Thursday morning brought a loaded gun to Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School.
Police were called to the school by school safety officers around 10 a.m., according to police.
The 16-year-old who police said brought a loaded gun to campus was taken into juvenile custody.
No one was injured, according to police.
