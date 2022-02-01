Police: Teen shot, wounded in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old was shot and wounded in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday night, police said.
The shooting took place about 8:45 p.m. near North Tucker Boulevard and Olive Street, police said.
The boy was shot in the leg, but was conscious and breathing, police said.
No other information was available.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
