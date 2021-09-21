Police: Three killings in St. Louis and St. Louis County are connected

ST. LOUIS — Three killings in St. Louis and St. Louis County in recent days are connected, police commanders announced at a joint news conference Tuesday.
The victims were a 16-year-old girl, an unidentified woman and a 24-year-old man. All were shot. The three killings were spaced three days apart.
The girl was slain in unincorporated St. Louis County. The two adult victims were killed in north St. Louis, two miles apart.
In the last week, detectives gathered information to link at least three homicide investigations in the region, police said. They believe the killings were carried out by the same person.
"Both city and county are taking the threat seriously," said Maj. Shawn Dace of the St. Louis Police Department.
"There is some evidence that leads us to believe this is the same perpetrator or perpetrators," Dace later added.
Dace wouldn't elaborate on that evidence tied the killings or say what, if anything, the victims had in common. The woman's death was cited by police Friday in a warning about attacks on sex workers.
Police have no suspects.
"At this point, we don't have a specific person we're looking into," Dace said.
At the press conference in O’Fallon Park, Dace was surrounded by officials including St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, Acting St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory and St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom.
Lt. Col. Steve Sack of St. Louis County Police Department said the two police agencies were working closely together to solve the case now that a link was established.
Here is a rundown on the killings:
• The first killing happened Sept. 13 in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County. Marnay Haynes, 16, of Jennings, was found shot to death about 9:30 p.m. that night in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive, south of Chambers Road.
• The second death was that of an unidentified woman in her 30s. She was killed about 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue.
• Three days later, a man was killed in St. Louis. On Sunday afternoon, near the intersection of North 15th and Mullanphy streets, police found 24-year-old Casey Ross shot to death.
On Friday, St. Louis city issued an alert, warning that sex workers were being shot or shot at. The shooting of the woman in the 3800 block of West Florissant was cited in the warning about sex workers.
In a second shooting of sex workers, police said a 28-year-old prostitute was shot in the face in the 4500 block of Adelaide Avenue about 10:20 p.m. Sept. 16. The scene was near West Florissant Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood. The woman survived, but because of her injuries, she wasn’t able to tell officers what happened.
Aside from the three killings that police Tuesday said were connected, Isom also talked about violence in general, and a a rash of killings across St. Louis.
“This spike (in crime) is inconsistent with moving into September and October,” Isom said. “Moving into the later months each year, September, October, November, December, we usually see an actual decrease in violent crime.”
“We need the public’s help not only to slow this down and stop it, but also hold the people accountable and responsible.”
Anyone with information on the cases can call the city's homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.