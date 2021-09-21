Police: Three killings in St. Louis and St. Louis County are connected

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Col. Steve Sack of St. Louis County Police Department said the two police agencies were working closely together to solve the case now that a link was established.

Here is a rundown on the killings:

• The first killing happened Sept. 13 in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County. Marnay Haynes, 16, of Jennings, was found shot to death about 9:30 p.m. that night in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive, south of Chambers Road.

• The second death was that of an unidentified woman in her 30s. She was killed about 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue.

• Three days later, a man was killed in St. Louis. On Sunday afternoon, near the intersection of North 15th and Mullanphy streets, police found 24-year-old Casey Ross shot to death.

On Friday, St. Louis city issued an alert, warning that sex workers were being shot or shot at. The shooting of the woman in the 3800 block of West Florissant was cited in the warning about sex workers.