ST. LOUIS — One person was killed in a car crash in St. Louis' Grand Center neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said. The crash occurred after police had attempted to pull one of the vehicles over but ultimately stopped the pursuit, officials said.
Police said a SWAT vehicle on patrol in the College Hill neighborhood observed a "hand to hand transaction" and then saw the individual get into a car and pull away. The SWAT vehicle attempted to pull the car over, but it sped off.
A second SWAT car then attempted to pull the car over, but ultimately the patrol cars told dispatchers they were disengaging pursuit because of the dangerous speed at which the suspect car was moving and the fact that the suspect was running through lights, officials said.
Shortly after, at about 4:30 p.m., residents waved down the SWAT patrol cars to inform them of an accident near the intersection of East Prairie Avenue and Page Boulevard, police said.
A woman in a vehicle that collided with the suspect's vehicle was killed in the crash. A second woman was sent to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect sustained minor injuries and is in custody.