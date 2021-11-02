Police: Trio in St. Louis carjacking kidnapped and beat driver, then left him in Metro East

ST. LOUIS — A motorist was carjacked over the weekend by three people in south St. Louis, kidnapped and beaten, then dropped off hours later along a highway in the Metro East, authorities said.

The 56-year-old victim suffered contusions and lacerations in the attack that began late Saturday in the 2800 block of at Meramec Street. He was treated at a hospital and has since been released, St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said Tuesday.

Police have made no arrests and had no detailed description of the attackers, who were a woman and two men.

It began about 11 p.m. Saturday on Meramec Street, on the edge of the Dutchtown and the Mount Pleasant neighborhoods of south St. Louis. The victim told police he was driving a van east on Meramec when he stopped at the California Avenue intersection.

A woman jumped into the van, put the vehicle in park, grabbed the keys from the ignition and got back out, police said. When the driver stepped out of the van to confront the woman, he was attacked by two men, police said.